Sam Shapiro Sam Shapiro, 96, passed away Friday, February 14th, 2020 at the Cameron Veterans Home. He is precededin death by his wife of 52 years, Janet Lee and son, David Morris. He is survived by his son, Mark; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Born on May 28, 1923 and raised in Kansas City, MO, Sam was a lifelong resident of Kansas City, Kansas. After graduating high school, he served with distinction alongside Navajo Code Talkers in the US Army during WW II in the Philippines. After the war, Sam raised a family and served as a Police Officer in Riverside, MO before working many years for KCP&L. He was a lifelong member of the NRA. Sam loved people and he loved dogs. He liked everyone and was a good friend. He always had a kind word or a good story and was sharp as a tack even to the end. He spent the last 6 years of his life with his best friend Kenny at the Cameron Veterans Home where he was surrounded by many friends. A graveside service were held at Leavenworth National Cemetery on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020. (Arrangements entrusted to The Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 19, 2020