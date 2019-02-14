Resources More Obituaries for Samuel Andersen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Samuel Andersen

Obituary Flowers Samuel G. Andersen Sam Andersen of Liberty, MO, passed away Feb 6, 2019. He was born Nov 25, 1954 and grew up in Southwest Iowa. He settled and raised 2 sons, Eric and Max, with his wife Jody in Kansas City. Sam was a carpenter and an artist. Music was a big part of his life. He played bass guitar and connected people with music. Lots of social events revolved around music. He liked to travel, especially beach vacations. Always up for a new adventure. He was a fun and funny man. He considered himself a lucky guy and often said he was "born at the right time". He lived an honest life and accomplished what he wanted to. He nurtured life-long friendships. Any and all who knew him liked Sam. He loved spending time with friends and family, especially his sons and 5 grandchildren. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Contributions could be made to 90.9 The Bridge, KC's Listener-Supported Independent Radio Station or Liberty Hospital Hospice.



