Samuel F. Marmoy Samuel F. Marmoy was born in Kansas City, MO. on May 1,1937 to Samuel Junior and Mary Louise Marmoy and died at home in Tempe, AZ on August 18, 2020. He grew up in Independence, MO., attended Graceland College and University of Kansas receiving a degree in mechanical engineering. On December 27, 1958 he married Patricia Rieske. He went to work for Conoco Oil in 1960. He took early retirement in 1988 to go to work for the church Community of Christ. As a project engineer for Conoco major projects included overseeing the building of a refinery at Grimsby, England and the international headquarters for Conoco in Houston, TX. For Community of Christ he oversaw the building of their temple in Independence, MO. and the Kirtland Temple Visitor's Center in Kirtland, Ohio. He enjoyed genealog, orchestral concerts, live theater and playing table games with family and friends. He held priesthood and was active as a member in Community of Christ. He worked with church related organizations on behalf of the LGBTQ community. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, a son, Samuel A. Marmoy and a daughter, Kimberly I. Lubbers, a grandson, Harrison Lubbers and granddaughter, Megan Lubbers, as well as a brother, Gary A. Marmoy. Memorial services will be held in Mesa and Independence, MO. at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Community of Christ: www.cofchrist.org/give,
Outreach International: www.outreach-international.org/donate,
or Harmony: www.harmony.lgbt/donate