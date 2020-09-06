Sam was a great guy with a good sense of humor. He was assigned to the finance committee this year at Mesa and was looking forward to it. I was, also looking forward to having this smart man on our team. We played bridge with Sam and Pat and will miss those times. Our heart goes out to Pat, and the family, as I know what a big hole they feel in their hearts. I pray for peace for them always remembering their good life and knowing that he is restored to good health and having a great time meeting with Jesus and anxious for all the new things he can learn. Our love to the Marmoys. Lynda and George White

