Samuel Jesse Crawford Samuel Jesse Crawford was born on May 1, 1937 and passed away peacefully in the company of family and friends on Friday, June 7. Sam was the son of Jesse Bowen Crawford and Hellen Hazel Rand who died during childbirth. Sam was raised by his father Jesse, grandmother (Granny), and four sisters: Mary Evelyn, Margaret Elanor (Peggy), Donita, and Rachel. Sam met his first wife Elaine Melia while attending college at Emporia State University where he was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He and Elaine married and had three children; Kimberly, Stephanie, and Weston. Sam met his second wife Patti Duncan (Niemackl) while teaching Organic Chemistry at Johnson County Community college; he taught college level chemistry for 26 years. Sam started building houses during his summers off, and in 1983 he and wife Patti founded Crawford & Kinder, Inc. and embarked full-time on a homebuilding career that kept them busy until 2006. During that time they built homes for an estimated 850 families in the Kansas City area. Sam was active in and took great pride in his affiliation with the Cross-Lines organization, whose mission is to improve the plight of the poor. Sam loved the outdoors, boating, supporting his wife Patti's horseback riding habit, the many animals he and Patti shared over the years, and he especially loved to golf. He and Patti were members of Milburn Country Club, and in his prime Sam was a 16 handicap. Sam was preceded by his wife Patti, step son Kyle Niemackl, and sisters Mary Evelyn, Peggy, and Donita. He is succeeded by his sister Rachel Valentine, and his children: Kimberly Jensen and her children; Stephanie Sitko and her children; Weston Crawford; Kurt Niemackl and his Children; and Kyle Niemackl's children. A service will be held Friday, June 14 at 10:00 am at Old Mission United Methodist Church in Fairway, KS.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 11, 2019