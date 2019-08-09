|
Samuel Pappas Samuel Neil Pappas, 64, went home to be with the lord on the morning of August 3rd, 2019 at his home in Overland Park, KS. He passed away peacefully, yet unexpectedly, in his sleep. Sam is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary Beth (Greenlee), son Jimmy Pappas, daughters Mallorie (Jeremy) Dautenhahn and Emily (Ryan) Evans, his beloved grandchildren Noah, Sam, Jack, Charlie and Ila, his Mother Ila Mae Pappas, brother James G. Pappas and sisters Cheryl (Kenny) Hurst, Elena (Eldon) Nuss and their families. He was preceded in death by his father Demetri S. Pappas. Sam ran the Family business Dial Cartage of Kansas City. Sam was an excellent husband, father, and a beloved PaPou. Visitation to be held on Saturday, August 10th at 9:00 AM Requiem Mass to follow at 9:30. Located at Redemptorist Catholic Church (3333 Broadway BLVD KCMO).
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 9, 2019