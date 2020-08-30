Sandi K. Imlay Sandi K. Imlay, 76, of Lenexa, KS passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. Sandi was born on January 27, 1944 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Samuel H. and Ruth Anna (Long) Brown. She joined her husband at Connecticut Mutual as a receptionist for most of her working career. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, her husband Paul S. Imlay. Survivors include her sons, Jeff and his wife, Becky Imlay, Kevin and his wife, Laura Imlay, and Jason and his wife, Kristee Imlay; and 9 grandchildren, Melanie Rooney (Chris), Mykelanne Imlay, Madi Haugen (Nick), Alec Imlay (Alyssa), Daniel Imlay, Benjamin Imlay, Kaitlyn Imlay, Luke Imlay, and Mia Imlay, and 9 great grandchildren, Kayzlynn, Grant, Addison, Beckham, Harper, Aiden, Parker, Liliye, and Eli. She also leaves 2 brothers, Samuel G. Brown (Kerri) and Scott E. Brown (Lili). Visitation will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 16000 W. 143 Street, Olathe, KS 66062 on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 1 at 11 a.m. Suggested memorials can be made to Prince of Peace Catholic Church.