More Obituaries for Sandra Bugni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Bugni

Sandra Bugni Obituary
Sandra Bugni Sandra Bugni, 75, of Overland Park Kansas, passed away at KU Medical Center after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Sandra was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana to Delbert and Bertie Garrison, Sandra was the youngest of four children. She is survived by her husband Joseph, daughter Annette and husband Mike, grandchildren Maddie and Devon, and countless family and friends. Due to current circumstances, services are restricted to immediate family only. The family hopes to have a memorial service for Sandra at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020
