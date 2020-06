Or Copy this URL to Share

Sandra Josephine Hubbell Sandra Hubbell 83 of KCMO passed away April 18, 2020. Celebration of Life; 5pm, Visit: 4-5pm at Northland Mission Church; 600 NW 110th Terr, KC, MO. Donations suggested to the church in lieu of flowers.



