Sandra Jean Schulz Obituary
Sandra Jean Schulz Sandra Jean Schulz went to her Heavenly Father on Tues., Jan. 28, 2020. Born Nov. 10, 1949 and raised in Fargo, ND, third of five children, only girl to parents Waldo & Shirley (Olson) Gerlitz. Married to Roger at age 19, her son, David was born in '69, her daughter, Jackie in '78. They lived in Fargo, Lincoln, NE, & Blue Springs, MO, settling in the KC area. She was divorced in '87 and had worked at U of Nebraska, book keeping for Superior Asphalt and a mechanic, as a seamstress in finery and Shriners' hats, in admissions at the KC Art Inst., and in IRS tax filing. After working, Sandy was involved in her local quilting guilds and sewing groups. Her love of God, creative arts, entertainment, animals, and her Fargo home sustained through her whole life. A full obit is at SignatureFunerals.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2020
