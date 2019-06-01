|
Sandra Jo DeHaven Sandra Jo DeHaven, 81, of Mayview, Missouri, died May 29th at the St. Luke's Hospice House in Kansas City, MO. Memorial Services will be held Monday, June 3rd, at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church in Higginsville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. She will be buried in the Brand Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church. Arrangements: Kaiser-Wiegers Funeral Home, 660-584-2626. Condolences may be emailed to the family at: [email protected]
Published in Kansas City Star on June 1, 2019