Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaiser-Wiegers Funeral Home
1701 N Main St
Higginsville, MO 64037
(660) 584-2626
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra DeHaven
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Jo DeHaven

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra Jo DeHaven Obituary
Sandra Jo DeHaven Sandra Jo DeHaven, 81, of Mayview, Missouri, died May 29th at the St. Luke's Hospice House in Kansas City, MO. Memorial Services will be held Monday, June 3rd, at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church in Higginsville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. She will be buried in the Brand Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church. Arrangements: Kaiser-Wiegers Funeral Home, 660-584-2626. Condolences may be emailed to the family at: [email protected]
Published in Kansas City Star on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now