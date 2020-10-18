1/
Sandra Katherine (Kohler) Brauner
1945 - 2020
Sandra Brauner (Kohler)
September 14, 1945 - October 14, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Sandra Katherine Brauner (Kohler), 75, of Kansas City, MO died a holy death on October 14, 2020. After being diagnosed with lung cancer last month, Sandy prepared her soul for eternity and passed away with full Sacraments of the Church and surrounded by her family.
Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 3106 Flora Ave, Kansas City, MO 64109 with the Requiem Mass to follow at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Franciscan Sisters of Christ the King Convent, 1409 E Meyer Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64131.
Sandy was born on September 14, 1945, the daughter of Frank and Nancy Kohler (Buffa). She grew up in Kansas City and graduated from Southeast High School in 1963. She and her husband, the late Donald Brauner, shared a loving marriage up until his death in 2007 and together they had 2 children. Sandy and Don owned and ran the legendary Chiarelli's Pasta House in Martin City for over 20 years. She did everything in life with a fiery Italian passion- loved her family, proved a loyal friend, and always fought for the truth.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Margie and Bobbie Searing, 2 children Jeff (Anne) and Tammy (Bryan), 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Rosary
09:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
OCT
20
Requiem Mass
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
