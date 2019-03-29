Sandra Kaye Oxley Sandra Kaye Oxley, age 68, of Gardner, Kansas passed away peacefully March 22, 2019, with her family by her side. Sandy was born to Ruby L. (Rowland) and Thomas J. Ferguson on April 23, 1950, in Princeton, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James R. Ferguson. Sandy graduated from Executive Secretary School in Bluefield, WV in 1969, and worked for the Federal Government for over 25 years as a secretary for both the Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the General Services Administration (GSA), retiring in 2005. Sandy had an infectious smile, a sassy personality, and lived and loved life to its fullest. She was an instant friend to everyone, and loved spending time with them over a good glass of wine, whether at the lake, the neighborhood drinking establishment, or at one of her meticulously prepared meals. Sandy was married to Freddy Milton Oxley for over 48 years, who survives of the home. She is also survived by her son and daughter-in-law Brian J. and Kimberly L. Oxley, and son and son-in-law Steven T. Oxley and Michael J. Paxton. Connor J. and Kaitlyn L. Oxley, her grandchildren, provided her endless amounts of joy. A Celebration Mass of Sandy's life will be held at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 11th & Broadway, Kansas City, MO 64105, April 4, 2019, at 12:15 pm, with a family visitation immediately following. The recitation of the Rosary will precede the Mass at 11:30 a.m. The family suggests memorials to Wayside Waifs (www.waysidewaifs.org) or St. Jude's Hospital ( ), two of Sandy's favorite charities.

