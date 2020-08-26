1/1
Sandra Kirby
1940 - 2020
Sandra Kirby Sandra Jean Kirby, 80, of Gladstone, MO passed away on August 23, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Terrace Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Northcare Hospice. Sandy was born on March 7, 1940 in Kansas City, MO to Charles and Dorothy (Uhlig) Harbrucker. She attended Northeast High School and during this time met the love of her life, Jack Kirby. They were married on Dec. 28, 1957 and from this marriage had two children. Being with family was most important to Sandy and she especially enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters and granddogs. Sandy is preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael; and brother, Charles. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by her husband, Jack; daughter, Kelly Henning; granddaughters, Rachael and Abbey Henning; siblings, Sharon Burns, Bruce Harbrucker (Sona), John Harbrucker (Kathy) and Janet Sales (Ron); beloved grandpups, Gracie and Poppy; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
801 Northwest 108th Street
Kansas City, MO 64155
(816) 734-5500
