Sandra L. Caldwell Sandra L. Caldwell, 72, of Blue Springs, MO passed away January 27th, 2020 at St Mary's Hospital surrounded by family after a long battle with breast cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Kenneth Caldwell, parents Margaret and Clarence Owens, and son Harold Caldwell. She leaves behind her children Kenneth Caldwell Jr and wife Teresa, Cheri Downs and husband Dustin, Lori Young and husband Michael, Scott Caldwell and wife Hannah, along with 16 grandchildren and one great-grandson. Sandy was an avid sports fan whether it was her children and grandchildren on the field or the professionals at Kauffman and Arrowhead. Travel and enjoying the outdoors were also her favorite ways to enjoy time and make memories with her family, from water-skiing around Missouri lakes to cruising the Caribbean she was happiest on the water and with family. Visitation and Funeral service will be held at Newcomer's Floral Hills Funeral Home - 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64133. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, February 5th, 6pm 8pm. Funeral service with graveside following is scheduled for Thursday, February 6th at 10am.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020