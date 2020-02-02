Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
(816) 353-1218
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Caldwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra L. Caldwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra L. Caldwell Obituary
Sandra L. Caldwell Sandra L. Caldwell, 72, of Blue Springs, MO passed away January 27th, 2020 at St Mary's Hospital surrounded by family after a long battle with breast cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Kenneth Caldwell, parents Margaret and Clarence Owens, and son Harold Caldwell. She leaves behind her children Kenneth Caldwell Jr and wife Teresa, Cheri Downs and husband Dustin, Lori Young and husband Michael, Scott Caldwell and wife Hannah, along with 16 grandchildren and one great-grandson. Sandy was an avid sports fan whether it was her children and grandchildren on the field or the professionals at Kauffman and Arrowhead. Travel and enjoying the outdoors were also her favorite ways to enjoy time and make memories with her family, from water-skiing around Missouri lakes to cruising the Caribbean she was happiest on the water and with family. Visitation and Funeral service will be held at Newcomer's Floral Hills Funeral Home - 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64133. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, February 5th, 6pm 8pm. Funeral service with graveside following is scheduled for Thursday, February 6th at 10am.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -