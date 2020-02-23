Kansas City Star Obituaries
Sandra L. "Posy" Trefz

Sandra L. "Posy" Trefz Sandra L. "Posy" Trefz, 77, formally of Lake Lotawana, passed away on February 20, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Martin R. "Sonny" Trefz; two children, Chris Gabel and Kelly Pfefferkorn; and six grandchildren, Ryan and Katlyn Pfefferkorn, and Catherine, Cameron, Caden, and Caleigh Gabel. Memorial Services are scheduled for 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit. Visitation will be from 10:00 11:00 AM. Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home 115 SW 3rd St. Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816)524-3700
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2020
