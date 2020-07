Or Copy this URL to Share

Sandra "Sandy" Lea Fischer 80, of Kansas City, MO passed away July 8, 2020. A open house will be held Sunday July 19 at Woodbridge Clubhouse, 300 Woodbridge Lane Kansas City, MO from 3-6pm



