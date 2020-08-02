Sandra Lee (Hagman) Motsinger Sandra Lee (Hagman) Motsinger, 80, of Overland Park passed away Friday, July 17th, 2020. Born in Fargo, North Dakota on November 18th, 1939 to Virginia and Hubert Hagman, Sandy spent many of her formative years on the rolling farmlands of her beloved Grandma and Grandpa Lee. After graduating from high school, Sandy moved to the Kansas City area, where she met and married Gerald Arthur Motsinger. After settling in Prairie Village, KS, together they raised four children in whom they instilled a love of long driving vacations. In her own right, Sandy spent over thirty years working as a valued legal assistant to many grateful attorneys. In her spare time, Sandy cultivated a love of bird watching and also devoted many hours to serving her faith. Sandy is survived by her husband Jerry, daughter Kip Hensley (Justin), sons Shad Motsinger (Angela), Tyler Motsinger (Trina) and Joshua Motsinger (Sara), eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Sandy's name to the National Audubon Society.