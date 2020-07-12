Sandra Lynn (Robinson) Day Sandra Lynn Day (Robinson) passed away at home on April 29, 2020 with her husband beside her. Sandra was the youngest daughter of Franklin and Alice Robinson. She was born at North Kansas City Hospital on August 6, 1945 and attended grade school thru high school in the North Kansas City School District. After high school Sandra started at Northwest Missouri State. Her major was Education in Spanish and English. She made the Deans List and was a member of the Torch and Scroll Honor Society. Sandra also pledged and became a life-long member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority. She kept in close contact with her sisters and enjoyed the yearly meetings and the lunches. She moved to Coral Gables, FL and in 1966 married Terry Day at a Lutheran church at 10:30 at night on February 6th. She attended University of Miami for one year. They returned to Kansas City where she attended UMKC and graduated Cum Laude with a degree in Education with a focus on English and Spanish.. After graduation, she worked at Jackson County Children's shelter and then at North Kansas City School district for two years. Sandra and Terry then moved to Greensboro, NC. in 1971. Sandra taught at the Greensboro Page High School. After a few years they returned to Kansas City and Terry took a job in New York City where he would commute every weekend. Sandra enjoyed meeting Terry in New York and attending the Broadway shows. With a new opportunity, they moved to Joplin, Mo. where Sandra taught at the alternative high school. Three years later, Sandra was accepted into UMKC Law School and Terry agreed to move his new company to Kansas City so she could accomplish her lifelong goal of becoming an attorney. She was on the Dean's list for many semesters and a member of Delta Theta Phi legal Fraternity and Moot Court Board. Upon graduating Sandra become employed with Clay County Public Defender's office and assisted in a 1st degree murder trial by jury. She had a law office in Riverside for three years and handled many cases often accepting only what a client could afford as payment. Later, she spent many years with Synergy Services as a court advocate for battered women and children. She helped develop legislation that would allow courts to efficiently handle domestic violence cases thru her work as a lobbyist. Sandy wanted to retire at the age of 65 and did. Unfortunately, within 4 months into retirement she started her struggle with dementia and fought this battle for the next 8 years. During this time Sandra never complained. She wrote poems and short stories all her life and we will always have these to remember her by. She spent the last month at home with her husband under the excellent care of Good Shepherd Hospice. She is survived by her husband Terry and two sons Brandon (Lenaira) Day, and Sean (Amanda) Day, along seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild and her sister Patricia (Walter) Shafer. Join us in celebrating Sandra's life at 7pm on July 17th at Gloria Dei Lutheran church. The address is 5409 NW 72nd Street, KCMO 64151. 72nd Street is under repair so exit east from 64th Street and then go north. Utilize GPS for alternate routes or the church's web page for directions. In lieu of flowers we are asking for donations to the Gloria Dei Lutheran food pantry. Sandra would appreciate that she is still helping the less fortunate. (arrangements Cremation Society of KS and MO, 5561 NW Barry Rd. online condolences kccremation.com
(816) 822-9888)