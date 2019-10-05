Home

Sandra Marie Vetter

Sandra Marie Vetter Obituary
Sandra Marie Vetter On Monday, September 30, Sandra Marie Vetter, 60, decided to take the next step of her spiritual journey. Sandy was born on February 16, 1959, to Ralph and Joanne Grisham. She graduated from Kansas State University in 1982. On August 21, 1982, she married Rob Vetter and raised a daughter, Kelsey, and a son, Ryan. Sandy was an avid birder and photographer and shared her photos on social media to the delight of her wide range of friends. She loved spending time outdoors and going on adventures. She was admired for her positive outlook, her infectious laugh and beautiful smile, and her independent spirit. She is proceeded in death by her sister, Cindy Gilbert. She is survived by her parents, her sister Sherry, her brother Rodger, her husband Rob, and her two children.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 5, 2019
