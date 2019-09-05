Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Resurrection Cemetery
Sandra S. Clark Sandra Clark, 81, of Ft. Scott, KS, formerly of Bonner Springs, passed away, Tuesday, September 3, 2019. A visitation will be 12 1 p.m., Friday at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Resurrection Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. The family suggests contributions to Kansas City Retired Greyhounds as Pets (KCREGAP) Sandra was born in Kansas City, KS. She worked as an RN at St. Luke's Hospital and later owned and operated C&C Data Services in Shawnee. She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Clark, a son, Christopher Clark, grandchildren, Dana and Michael Hudson and a great grandson Gabriel Hudson. She is survived by her daughters, Terri Clark and Beth Langford; a sister, Kay Stark and her grandchildren, Frank Hudson, Alaina Hudson, Timothy Hudson, Bret Clark, Jake Langford, Matthew Langford, Tyler Langford and Kate Shrewsbury and 9 great grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 5, 2019
