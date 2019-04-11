Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley & Sheil Funeral Home & Cremation Services
11924 East 47th Street
Kansas City, MO 64133
(816) 353-6555
Sandra S. Livingston Sandra S. Livingston, 66, of Kansas City, MO passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Northcare Hospice House. Funeral service will be 11am Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Kansas City Church, 7700 N. Church Rd., Kansas City, MO with visitation beginning at 9:30am. Sandra was born April 9, 1953 to Robert and Helen (Moreau) Yates in Jefferson City, MO. Sandra was a member of the Kansas City Church for many years. She is survived by her husband, Dennis of the home; two brothers, Ron Yates and Glen Pace (Patricia); one niece and one nephew. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Kansas City Church. Condolences to www.mcgilleysheil.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 11, 2019
