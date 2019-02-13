Sandy Hamilton Fey Sandy Hamilton Fey, beloved wife, mother, memaw, sister, friend and colleague died peacefully on February 8, 2019, at her home in Merriam, KS. She was born on June 8, 1947 in Binghamton, New York. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Marc; her son, Marshall; her daughter, Alyssa Voorhies and son in law, Tyler Voorhies; her granddaughter, Emerson Grace Voorhies; her brother, Chip Hamilton, and her sister, Karen Barineau. Sandy enjoyed her work as a speech-language pathologist. She spent 12 years as a clinical supervisor in Indiana and London, Ontario, followed by over 20 years in the preschool program in the Kansas City Kansas Public School District. Through her career, Sandy met many professionals equally devoted to helping children. This shared commitment to kids became the basis for many lifelong friendships. Sandy's passions included time with family and friends, quilting, reading and world travel. Her "get involved" attitude helped her to contribute as a role model and leader. In recent years, she was an active participant in two book clubs and three quilt guilds, and she volunteered through the Junior League and the Association of Retired School Personnel (Wyandotte County). Sandy and Marc traveled the world with stops in Germany, South Africa, Alaska, Australia, New Zealand, Spain and Hungary. Despite her constant "on the go" schedule, Sandy's top priority was always her family and friends. She was a proud mother and memaw, who fiercely loved and nurtured not only her children and granddaughter but their friends as well. Her capacity to give seemed to know no bounds. Family and friends will celebrate Sandy's life on Friday, February 15, at the McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO 64145. The visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by her service at 11:00 a.m. Condolences may be left online at www.mcgilleyhoge.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation.



Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 13, 2019