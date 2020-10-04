1/
Sandy Nadlman
1932 - 2020
Sandy Nadlman
December 14, 1932 - September 30, 2020
Marina Del Rey, California - Sanford Allen Nadlman, 87, passed peacefully September 30, 2020. After working 27 years at Swingster Apparel, he and his wife Barbara (Schanker) retired to LA. His giant personality and love for life was contagious to anyone who crossed his path. He loved his family, dogs, singing, convertibles, BBQ, and his Mickey Mouse collection. Sandy was preceded in death by Barbara, and leaves behind his daughter Michelle Heffron and son Jay Nadlman, their spouses, and beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donations may be made to the Jewish Community Center of KC. For the full obituary, visit https://www.hillsidememorial.org/obituaries/sanford-allen-nadlman/4664/


