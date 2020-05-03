Sara Davis Lodigensky Holliday Sara Davis Lodigensky Holliday, 60, of Kansas City, Missouri was suddenly taken from her family on April 21, 2020, at her home in Hyde Park. A celebration of Sara's life will be held when the Coronavirus crisis has lifted. Sara was the sixth child of Coach Al and Arlene Davis. She was born on October 3, 1959 in KC, Mo. Sara went to St. Elizabeth and Southwest. She received her BA in History from UMKC. She grew up in the Waldo area. She loved her husband, Doc, her children, Emily and Tommy, and her family and friends. She was a free spirit and was born a renegade. She worked at City Lights, Joe D's, Café Nile, Garozzo's and owned Tribal Grill Restaurant in Westport. She served as Apache PTA President, Room Mother and Cub Scout and Brownie Leader. She loved singing more than anything in the world, dancing, laughing so loud she would annoy us all, and gathering flowers from the garden after midnight. She loved her plants and to be in the garden connected with the earth. She loved the ocean. She loved foosball and was an amazing chef. She was vivacious, witty, charming, loving, and always spoke her truth. She had the best smile. She lived on the front porch and taught Emi Lou to talk to all the plants and tell them stories. She was a wild woman and a huge presence. Sara's best friend, Sonia, said she hopes Sara is hugging Tommy and singing 'Watermelon Man' with Big L. Sara is survived by her husband, Doc (John Lee) Holliday, her daughter, Emily Louise Lodigensky of Santa Fe, NM, Sara's siblings: Maureen Davis, Mike (Joyce) Davis, Jenny (Bruce) Gibb, Chris Davis, Julie (Steve) Luttman; Doc's twin brother, Jim Lee Holliday and sister Julie Lee (Don Woodard); 14 nephews and nieces and 22 greats. Sara was preceded in death by son, Tommy Knight Lodigensky, her father and mother, Al and Arlene Davis, her oldest brother Lynn Davis; and her nephew Benjamin Knight Davis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations for direct aid to native populations in need: nativepartnership.org
Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.