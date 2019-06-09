Kansas City Star Obituaries
Sara L. Griffin Obituary
Sara L. Griffin Sara L. Griffin, 55, of Prairie Village, KS, passed away peacefully from cancer on June 5, 2019. Sara was born on Sept 28, 1963 to Bob and Mary Lee Trotter. She graduated from Shawnee Mission East HS in 1981 and received her Associate Degree from Baker Univ. Sara is survived by Aunt Norma Jean Ramel (Jim), Aunt Kathy Jackson (Ken), cousins - Paige Ballard, Brooke Ramel, Carol Jackson, and Joy Biebens. A memorial service will be held at 7pm, June 10, 2019 at Nall Ave. Baptist Church, Prairie Village, KS.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 9, 2019
