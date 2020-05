Or Copy this URL to Share

Sara V. Medina Sara Medina, 81, passed April 29, 2020. Visit 6-8pm Sun., May 17, at Speaks Chapel. Funeral 10am Mon., May 18, at Belton Assembly of God, 613 E. North Ave., Belton, MO. Interment Mt. Washington Cemetery.

