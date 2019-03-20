Kansas City Star Obituaries
More Obituaries for Sarah Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Audrey Barker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sarah Audrey Barker Obituary
Sarah Audrey Barker Sarah Audrey Barker passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on March 15, 2019 in Louisburg, Kansas. She was born June 14, 1924 in Kansas City, Missouri. Her loving parents were Frank Olin Storey and Sylvia Gertrude Hayes. She married Elbert Wiley Barker on September 17, 1943 in Kansas City, and together they had seven wonderful children. Her beloved posterity includes 35 grandchildren, 92 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. A viewing and funeral service will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, Kansas, 66210. The viewing will begin at 9:30 am and the funeral will follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be at the adjacent Johnson County Memorial Gardens following the services. The full obituary may be found at: www.johnsoncountychapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 20, 2019
