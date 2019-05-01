Sarah B. Zeldin After 106 years, Father Time and Mother Nature finally caught up with Sarah B. Zeldin. Funeral services will be at 10:30am Thursday, May 2, 2019 at The Louis Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Sheffield Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers; the family requests contributions to Village Shalom, BIAV Synagogue, Hadassah or a . She was born July 13, 1912 in Kansas City, MO the daughter of Joseph and Rose (Kahn) Kaufman and was a lifelong area resident. Mrs. Zeldin was a member of Beth Israel Abraham and Voliner Synagogue, of which she was the last founding member, and its Sisterhood. She was a BIAV Woman of the year and was a past chairman of the Gift Shop. Mrs. Zeldin was also a former member of the Beth Shalom and Kehilath Israel Synagogue's Sisterhoods and Shalom Geriatric Center, ORT, life member of the AMC Cancer Research, Denver, CO, life member of Hadassah and was a member of AMIT Women. She was an honorary member of the Fraternal order of the Eagles Auxiliary and the Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy Auxiliary. Mrs. Zeldin was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 55 years, Hyman Zeldin; son: Bertram Zeldin; brothers: Sam, Max, Louis and Harold Kaufman; sisters: Mary Schlozman, Helen Weinstein and Jeanette Dubin. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Stanford and Joyce Zeldin and Bob and Jean Zeldin; daughters: Adelle Goldstein and Estelle Grundstein; grandchildren: Jordan Zeldin, Kevin (Janine) Zeldin, Daniel Zeldin, Tami (John) Ruddy, Peter (Julianne) Zeldin, Bruce (Debbie) Goldstein, Alan (Megan) Goldstein, Stephanie (Danny) Eisenbach, Andrew (Robin) Grundstein, Aaron (Lilitte) Grundstein, Ryan (Katie) Zeldin, Jill (Andrew) Miller; 28 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren as well as many loving and caring friends and extended family. She was truly a tree of life. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Village Shalom and Dr. Donald Cohen for all their care and kindness over the years. Online condolences at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211).

