Sarah C Lowery Ms Sarah C Lowery, 41 , passed on May 20, 2020. Funeral on Sat, June 6, 2020 at 2 pm at Linwood Chapel. Visit 1pm -2 pm. Interment: Blue Ridge Cem. Svcs arr by LAJ & Sons Funeral Chapels



