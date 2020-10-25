Sarah Elizabeth Cutler

October 18, 2020

Kansas City, Missouri - Sarah Elizabeth Cutler was born on May 13, 1929 in Lebo, KS. Sarah was the daughter of John W. and Mattie Funk. She worked for Citizens National Bank in Emporia, KS and the First National Bank of Kansas City, MO. Sarah married Charles R "Dick" Cutler on June 19, 1961. She is survived by sisters Chloe Olm of Lenexa, KS and Alice Guy of Georgetown, TX. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and their children. Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 3 brothers and a sister. Internment in the Waverly, KS Cemetery. Sarah enjoyed traveling with her husband throughout their 51 year marriage. She loved Royals baseball. Sarah made a difference in many people's lives. She was a good friend, she lived a good life and she had no regrets - she was at peace. Sarah was loved and will be greatly missed.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store