Obituary Flowers Sarah Jane Higgins Sarah Jane Higgins, of Platte City, MO, passed away on March 22, 2019 at North Kansas City Hospital. She was 94. Sarah Jane had a magnetic personality with an unlimited capacity for love and friendship. She was renowned for the twinkle in her eye, her classic quips and sayings and her famous cinnamon rolls. Sarah Jane was born February 7, 1925 in Platte City. Sarah Jane graduated from Platte City High School in 1943. She attended William Jewell College where she was honored as Homecoming Queen in 1945. She was a member of TNT Sorority which later became Alpha Delta Pi. On October 20, 1948 Sarah Jane married her childhood sweetheart, the late James McDonald Higgins. Jim and Sarah Jane had four children and dedicated their lives to them. Sarah Jane was actively involved her entire life in the Platte City community, lending her time and talents to many organizations. Among these, she was a charter member of the Platte Purchase Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. During her tenure as Regent, the chapter received the legacy which led to the purchase and creation of the Ben Ferrel Platte County Museum. She was a 60 plus year member of the GFWC Platte City Study Club. Sarah Jane was active in the adult chapter of American Field Service at Platte County R-3 High School. During her term as President of the adult chapter, the first AFS Antique Show was held which continues to this day. She was a volunteer Red Cross school nurse, Girl Scout leader, Boy Scout leader and a favorite room and field trip mom. Sarah Jane was a 40 plus year volunteer fundraiser for the as well as a volunteer fundraiser for the . For over 25 years, she volunteered weekly at the Platte City Caring Center where she delighted the residents with song and candy. Due to her late husbands' service in the Pacific Theater in World War II, Sarah Jane became a founding member of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post #4055. She also donated her time and resources to the Wadsworth Veterans Hospital in Leavenworth, KS. Sarah Jane was an enthusiastic Bridge player, in numerous groups, throughout her adult life and was still playing until this January. Sarah Jane was a dedicated member of the First Christian Church of Platte City. She was involved in all aspects of church life. A long term Deaconess of the church, she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for over 40 years. In 1946, Sarah Jane was responsible for funding and organizing the first Vacation Bible School program in Platte City which was interdenominational it is first years. Sarah Jane loved music, especially church music and sang in the Christian Church Choir. Sarah Jane was preceded in death by her sister, Hilda Miller Lewis. Sarah Jane is survived by her four children: James J. (JoAnn), John C. (Karen), Hilda Ann Adams (Michael) and Robert D. Six Grandchildren: Heather Browne, Daniel Higgins, Craig Higgins, Sara Jones, Jack Higgins and Teddy Higgins. Three Great Grandchildren: Mia Browne, Kaylee Browne and Tara Jones and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends. A visitation will be held from 6:30-8:00 pm Wednesday March 27, 2019 at the First Christian Church of Platte City, MO. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Thursday March 28, 2019 at the First Christian Church. Burial will follow in Platte City Cemetery. The family suggests contributions to the First Christian Church of Platte City, MO or to the . Arrangements by Rollins Funeral Home, Platte City, MO. 816.858.2129. www.rollinsfuneralhome.net

