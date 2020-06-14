Sarah Jane Schmalz Sarah Jane (Wray) Schmalz, 95, peacefully passed away June 3, 2020. Sarah was born in Tulsa, OK on May 12, 1925. She was married to Charles H. Schmalz for over 58 years. Charles passed away April 15, 2004. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Leona (Howard) Wray; her brother Bob, her sister Betty, her stepson Charles and her granddaughter Melinda. Sarah is survived by four children: son, Jan F. Schmalz (Sharon) of Overland Park, KS; daughter, Olivia Ann Hartung (James) of Ballwin, MO; son, David L. Schmalz (Kathy) of Kansas City, MO; stepdaughter, Lena Rosser of Raytown, MO. She is also survived by a brother, Charles L. Wray of Voluntown, CT. Sarah leaves fourgrandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Cure CMD, 3217 E. Carson St., #1014, Lakewood, CA 90712 or www.curecmd.org Private Interment. Memorial service at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 14, 2020.