Sarah Lucille Smith Sarah Lucille Smith, 93, of Shawnee, KS passed away Wed., June 27 2019 at the Olathe Hospice House. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sun., June 30th at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 1 at the funeral home. Sarah will be laid to rest with her husband Howard, at 1:30 p.m. Mon. at Ft. Scott National Cemetery. A full obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home; 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on June 28, 2019