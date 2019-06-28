Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Lucille Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Lucille Smith Obituary
Sarah Lucille Smith Sarah Lucille Smith, 93, of Shawnee, KS passed away Wed., June 27 2019 at the Olathe Hospice House. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sun., June 30th at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 1 at the funeral home. Sarah will be laid to rest with her husband Howard, at 1:30 p.m. Mon. at Ft. Scott National Cemetery. A full obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home; 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amos Family Funeral Home
Download Now