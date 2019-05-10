Sarah Ruth (Ras) Schmoll Sarah Ruth (Ras) Schmoll, age 36, Blue Springs, MO, was received into Jesus' arms on May 4, 2019, at her mother's home. Sarah, the daughter of Richard Ras of Creston, IA, and Mary (Wyrick) Loesch of Lee's Summit, MO, was born on March 8, 1983, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. She married Gene Schmoll on October 16, 2009, in Negril, Jamaica, and together, in 2013, they had Sarah's pride and joy, her six year old son Gabriel "Gabe" Schmoll. She received her Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education Social Studies from the University of Central Missouri, her Master's degree from Baker University, with an additional 36 graduate hours. Sarah attended high school at Lee's Summit North High School, Lee's Summit, MO, and after graduating from college, was employed there as a secondary social studies teacher where she taught Psychology and Sociology. Along with teaching at the high school, she served as a JV and Varsity cheerleading coach, was a Student Senate sponsor, a student mentor, and was a National Honor Society sponsor where she coordinated working with No Kill Animal Shelters. Sarah was a member of the National Education Association, Missouri State Teacher's Association, the American Psychology Association for Teachers, and Our Lady of the Presentation Church in Lee's Summit, MO. Sarah's proudest moments from work were her relationships with her students; many became good friends. She always said the satisfaction of having a student tell her how much they loved her class was her reward. Sarah was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Donald and Alice (Wall) Wyrick, her paternal grandfather, Ted Ras, and her cousin, Jonathan Meyer. Sarah is survived by her husband, Gene, her son, Gabe, her parents Rich Ras and Mary Wyrick Loesch, her sister Amy Swope and her husband, Ryan of Kodak, TN, her paternal grandmother, Mary Ras of Jefferson City, MO, her nieces Kennedy and Ellie Swope, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins whom she loved dearly. Memorial services, which will include a slideshow of her life and eulogies from people who knew and loved her, will begin at 9:15 am on Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd St., Lee's Summit, MO with a Catholic Mass at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, 130 NW Murray Road, Lee's Summit, MO. To honor the positive influence Sarah had on her students, memorial contributions may be made to the Sarah (Ras) Schmoll Scholarship Fund, C/O Mary Loesch, 217 SW Craigmont Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64081, awarded yearly to students entering the secondary social studies teaching field. Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home 115 SW 3rd St. Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816)524-3700.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary