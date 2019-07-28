|
Sarah S. (Lascuola) Schnitz Sarah S. (Lascuola) Schnitz, 75, passed away July 24, 2019. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 7207 NW Highway 9, Kansas City, MO 64152. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Sarah was born February 17, 1944, in Kansas City, MO, to the late Phillip and Mary (Springer) Lascuola. She was a graduate of Hayes Hairdressing School. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother and sister-in-law, Jack P. and Ginger Lascuola. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, James Schnitz; her sons, Phillip Schnitz (Gina), Joseph M. Schnitz; grandchildren, Maria Cook (Sheldon), Alexander Q. Schnitz, Phillip T. Schnitz; great-grandchildren, Gianna and Tyson Cook; sister, JoAnne Ayer (Malcom); sister-in-law, Nancy Roberts; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 28, 2019