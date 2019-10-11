Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
(816) 452-8419
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
6:30 PM
Sarajane Stanton


1940 - 2019
Sarajane Stanton Obituary
Sarajane Stanton Sarajane COATNEY Mann, Stanton, 79, died Oct 2019 in, Kansas City, MO. Sarajane was born in, Lincoln NE, 25 Sep 1940. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted Coatney & Vivian Stuart, and two husbands, Richard L. Mann, and, John H. Stanton. She leaves behind four children, Kay L. Burnos, (Parkville, MO), Richard L. Mann II, (Salena, Excelsior Springs, MO), Karen S. Stadler, (Rick, Topeka, KS), and, David J. Mann, (Troy, IL). Memorial Service 6:30pm Sat October 12, 2019 White Chapel Funeral Home Gladstone, MO. The family will receive friends 30 minutes before the service. Her remains are to be buried with her husband, John H. Stanton, in Gladstone, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 11, 2019
