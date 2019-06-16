|
Saranne McWhorter Saranne McWhorter (Harvey), 83, passed away on June 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Laurie. Survivors include her husband of 64 yrs., James; 5 children, Ruth, Greg, Steve, Julie, and Mary; 10 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 2 siblings. Sara was born in St. Louis, MO & had lived most of her life in K.C., MO. She attended St. Theresa Academy in K.C., MO and attended Fontbonne College in St. Louis, MO. Sara loved working on all kinds of puzzles, gardening, bird watching, & traveling. She was a wonderful wife, mother, & homemaker. A memorial service will be held on June 22, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at the Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home on Hwy 54 East in Wheatland, MO. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to the .
Published in Kansas City Star on June 16, 2019