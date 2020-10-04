1/1
Saundra Hall
1962 - 2020
{ "" }
Saundra Hall
January 15, 1962 - October 1, 2020
Leavenworth, Kansas - Saundra Hall, 58, of Leavenworth, Kansas passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, in the comfort of her home. She was born in Independence, Missouri on January 15, 1962, to the delight of her Father and Mother, Donnie and Charlene Crayton.
Sandy graduated in 1980, from Tri-City Christian School in Independence, Missouri. After graduation, Sandy then worked for AT&T for several years where she met the love of her life, Rob Hall. Her and Rob were married on October 27, 1984 and would have celebrated 36 years of marriage together this year.
Family was most important to Sandy. She loved so much to be actively involved during her children's lives. Weather never stopped her from marching the side lines or sitting in the bleachers cheering her kids on to a victory. Some of Sandy's most cherished memories were watching her daughter as she was crowned Miss Rodeo K-State 2010 or witnessing her son's marriage just this last month.
Sandy gave of herself unconditionally, by sharing her life with her family and friends. She also gave to her church in Basehor, Kansas. She spent countless hours as a dedicated Sunday school teacher and youth leader. As a youth leader, her favorite event was the yearly youth retreat to Camp Galilee on Bull Shoals Lake.
Sandy is survived by her husband Rob Hall, her parents Donnie and Charlene Crayton, her children, Courtney Hall, Hawkins Hall and spouse Emily Hall.
A celebration of her life is being planned and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to donate to do so in her name to the First Baptist Church of Basehor, Youth / Camp Galilee Fund.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
Guest Book

8 entries
October 3, 2020
I am so sorry to read of Sandy’s passing. She was always so kind and had such a beautiful smile. And she loved Jesus and her family so much!! My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Debbie Hallier
Friend
October 3, 2020
Sandy was my friend, she always had a smile on her face, I will miss her dearly. Elaine
ELAINE bundy
Friend
October 3, 2020
Sandy was a wonderful woman. She gave all of herself to help someone else. She put so much work into the youth. It was truly inspiring. Our prayers of comfort for you all.
Lewandowski&#8217;s
Friend
October 3, 2020
Sandy was a very kind person. Always had a smile. She love the Lord with all her heart.
Gina Walker
Acquaintance
October 3, 2020
Sending hugs & our love during this difficult loss & tremendous grief. Always liked chatting with Sandy, at school, games or Kohl's ( we just seemed to happen to be there at the same time. Hmmm). She will be missed.
If we can do anything, please don't hesitate to call. Love, Trena & Chris
Trena & Chris Gilfert
Friend
October 3, 2020
The time that I did get to spend with Sandy was very enjoyable. She was a very sweet and kind lady.
Martha Zinser
Family
October 3, 2020
The time that I did get to spend with Sandy was very enjoyable. She was a sweet and kind Lady.
Martha
Family
October 3, 2020
No words can express my sincere sympathy for Rob, Courtney and Hawkins. Your mother was a very special person that loved her family so very much. I will keep her memory close to my heart and never forget my best friend. I love you always Sandy Hall! ❤
Debbie Mecum
Friend
