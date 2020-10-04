Saundra Hall

January 15, 1962 - October 1, 2020

Leavenworth, Kansas - Saundra Hall, 58, of Leavenworth, Kansas passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, in the comfort of her home. She was born in Independence, Missouri on January 15, 1962, to the delight of her Father and Mother, Donnie and Charlene Crayton.

Sandy graduated in 1980, from Tri-City Christian School in Independence, Missouri. After graduation, Sandy then worked for AT&T for several years where she met the love of her life, Rob Hall. Her and Rob were married on October 27, 1984 and would have celebrated 36 years of marriage together this year.

Family was most important to Sandy. She loved so much to be actively involved during her children's lives. Weather never stopped her from marching the side lines or sitting in the bleachers cheering her kids on to a victory. Some of Sandy's most cherished memories were watching her daughter as she was crowned Miss Rodeo K-State 2010 or witnessing her son's marriage just this last month.

Sandy gave of herself unconditionally, by sharing her life with her family and friends. She also gave to her church in Basehor, Kansas. She spent countless hours as a dedicated Sunday school teacher and youth leader. As a youth leader, her favorite event was the yearly youth retreat to Camp Galilee on Bull Shoals Lake.

Sandy is survived by her husband Rob Hall, her parents Donnie and Charlene Crayton, her children, Courtney Hall, Hawkins Hall and spouse Emily Hall.

A celebration of her life is being planned and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to donate to do so in her name to the First Baptist Church of Basehor, Youth / Camp Galilee Fund.





