Sayre M. Youngs Jr. Sayre Meredith Youngs, Jr., 92, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. Survivors include four children, Brad Youngs, Springfield, MO; Stuart (Valerie) Youngs, Kansas City, MO; Tamara Crider; Meredith Preisner, all of Topeka, KS. A memorial ceremony will be held in Topeka, KS, at a later date. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family in Topeka. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

