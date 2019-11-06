|
|
Scott A. McKenna Scott A. McKenna, 45 , was born 11/10/1973, in Junction City, Kansas, to Art and Beverly McKenna.He died 10/30/2019, of a sudden heart attack. Scott attended Junction City High School, and was an All State in Football and Wrestling. He graduated from high school in 1992. He attended Pittsburg State University, in Kansas, and received a degree in Automotive Technology. At college, he was a proud member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. After graduation, Scott worked for the Lexus Motor Division. During that time, he became a ski instructor for Angel Fire in New Mexico. When He moved back to Kansas he worked for Wynn's Service Contract Division. In 2010, he became the manager of Mr. G's Liquor store and McKenna's Wine and Spirits. He is survived by his father, Art McKenna; brother, Todd McKenna; life partner, Grace Blaine; uncle, Steve McKenna; many fraternity brothers, friends and relatives. A Celebration of Life is being held at the Shawnee Civic Centre in Shawnee, Kansas, 66216, on Nov. 9, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. A memorial fund in Scott's honor is being given to the .
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 6, 2019