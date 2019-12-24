|
Scott A. Shook Mulvane,KS 59, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from Glioblastoma. He was born February 6, 1960 to William and Joyce (Lambert) Shook in El Dorado, KS. Scott retired from AT&T after over 38 years of service. Scott is survived by his parents; wife of 10 years, Billinda Shook; daughters, Natasha (Josh) Fredlund, Tiffany Berry, and Nicole (Derreck) Downard; grandchildren, Hunter Berry, Ziler Berry, Riddick Berry, Mya Berry, Zoey Fredlund, Lucas Fredlund, Alivia Fredlund, and Weston Downard; sister, Kay Reekie; sister-in-law, Kymberly Peacock; brother-in-law, Darryl McLaughlin; nieces; and a nephew. Memorial Service: 2 pm, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Mulvane Christian Church, 502 Highland Park Dr., Mulvane, KS 67110. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Be Head Strong, Inc. (Glioblastoma), P.O. Box 25525, Overland Park, KS 66225 or North Shore Animal League American, 25 Davis Ave., Port Washington, NY 11050 or Down Syndrome Guild of Wichita, 9415 E. Harry St. #405, Wichita, KS 67207 or Down Syndrome Guild of Kansas City, 5960 Dearborn St., Mission, KS 66202. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 24, 2019