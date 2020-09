Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Scott's life story with friends and family

Share Scott's life story with friends and family

Scott Alan Workman Scott Alan Workman, 53, Olathe, KS, died Thurs., Sept.10. Visitation from 5-7 p.m. Tues. Sept. 15, at Porter Funeral Home, Lenexa, KS. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wed. at Cure of Ars, Leawood, KS.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store