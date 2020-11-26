Scott Carroll DavidsonSeptember 15, 1975 - November 22, 2020Kansas City, Missouri - Scott Carroll Davidson was born September 15, 1975 in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Sue Davidson. He was the only grandchild to LeRoy and Grace (MacRae) Kratochvil. He passed from this world to the arms of Jesus on Sunday, November 22, 2020 after a brief battle with Covid and pneumonia.Scott was raised in Wichita, Kansas, by his single mother Sue, a nurse, who also passed from this life this year. Scott was a student at Baptist Tabernacle and Sunrise Christian Academy. He then went on to Wichita State University, before receiving two degrees with Butler County Community College in Emergency Medical Services. He moved to Kansas City in 2001 to become a paramedic. He was also a communications specialist during his 19-year tenure with MAST/KCFD.Scott's friends and co-workers knew him as a kind, deeply caring, funny, honest, good man with a gentle soul who loved big and would help anyone. His smile would light up a room. His co-workers already miss him and are heartbroken. He saved countless lives as a paramedic and truly cared about his patients. He was described by KCFD's chief as the calming voice in dispatch. The love of the fire department was shown this week as firefighters and EMS personnel turned out to give him a hero's send off. He was praised by Mayor Quinton Lucas as "a wonderful man who served the Kansas City Fire Department so well and the community he loved." He was a friend who was there whenever he was needed. He was held in the highest respect.Scott married Robin on December 14, 2009, also taking on the job of raising three children. Scott and Robin met in their youth department when they were teenagers and dated. He said he felt like he missed his chance at happiness when they broke up. They reconnected on Facebook and he knew immediately that he wanted to marry her. Before their second first date, he bought her a sapphire ring and had put a diamond ring on layaway. His co-workers said that his world lit up when they became a family, which was all he ever wanted. He turned his bachelor's home into a place for children, adding onto the house and purchasing a swingset and a trampoline, among other things. He always thought of the children as his own, not step-children and was very proud of them.Scott and Robin enjoyed traveling with the family and had a goal to see all 50 states. Scott was a lover of history and enjoyed visiting historic sites. They traveled from East Coast to West Coast. He enjoyed camping. They also enjoyed two cruises to the Caribbean. Scott was an avid KU basketball fan, a KC Royals' fan, and a rabid Chiefs' fan. He never missed watching a Chiefs' game and was so proud when they won the Superbowl. On his 40th birthday, his mother and wife gifted him with ultimate fan experiences and he was able to attend the games of all of his favorite teams.Scott and Robin rarely argued and were best friends. If he wasn't at work, they were together. They were married 10 years, 11 months, and 8 days. Even while he was in the hospital fighting for his life, he was concerned for Robin's health and future, should he never leave the hospital.Scott was also a firm believer in Jesus. He attended church his entire life, studied the Word of God, preached as a teenager, and loved the Lord with all his heart. His life exhibited what he believed and he would want everyone to know Jesus as their Lord and Savior.Scott was preceded in death by his mother Sue, his uncles Bruce Eby and Bill Fowler, and his grandparents, LeRoy and Grace Kratochvil. He is survived by his wife Robin of Raytown; "bonus children" Arrena Flores (student at Calvary University), Kimberly Flores (student at UCM), and Billy Flores; and his aunts Patricia Eby of Mariposa, California and Barbara Fowler of Grant's Pass, Oregon.Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 27, at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th Street North, Wichita, Kansas. Funeral service 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 28, Crossroads Baptist Church, 11441 E. Central Avenue, Wichita, Kansas. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Mausoleum with Fire Fighter Honors. A memorial has been established at Lakeview Funeral Home for the benefit of his children's college fund, 12100 E. 13th Street North, Wichita, KS 67206.