Scott D. Richart Scott D. Richart, 66, of Olathe, KS, passed away on June 17, 2019. Scott was born on August 10, 1952, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to parents William and Sara (Dubs) Richart. Scott was a member of Faxon Kenmar United Methodist Church, the Boy Scouts, and the Loyalsock Lancer Choir. He graduated from Loyalsock Senior High school in 1970. After receiving his master's degree in civil engineering from Syracuse University he worked for Pullman Power Products, then 25 years for Burns & McDonnell in Kansas City, from which he recently retired. Since then, he enjoyed volunteering at the Overland Park Arboretum and playing on a local pool team with friends. A member of the Civil War Roundtable of Kansas City and a patron of civil war sites, he had a passion for U.S. history. An avid reader, he meticulously documented over 500 completed books of all types in a log kept since 1980. Scott is survived by his wife, Susan Richart, son, David Richart, daughter, Michelle (Grant) Wittenborn, grandsons, Owen and Luke Wittenborn; his mother, Sara (Dubs) Richart of Williamsport, and sisters, Marilee (Mark) Glunk of Colorado and Susan (John) Schoeller of Colorado. He is preceded in death by his father, William Richart. His family and friends will miss him dearly. A memorial service will be held at Church of the Resurrection, Wesley Chapel, at 2pm July 12th, with reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution to the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens https://artsandrec-op.org/arboretum/donate. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.penwellgabelolathe.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 30, 2019