Scott E. Smith Scott E. Smith died at his home in Kansas City on Oct. 13, 2019 of cardiac arrest at age 63. Scott was born in Kansas City to Drs. Katherine W. and H. Eugene Smith. He graduated from Pomfret School and earned a degree in English Literature from the University of Chicago. Scott was a bond trader for many years and later worked in commercial real estate investment at Block Funds. He enjoyed reading, music, bird-watching, and cooking. He will be remembered for his outsized personality, irreverent sense of humor, and unfiltered commentary on just about any subject. Scott is survived by his loving wife, Deborah, daughter Emily and son-in-law Scott Lee, son Dylan, sister Katherine, brothers Chris, Mark, and Adam, and two dogs, Wiley and Lucy. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Sat. Oct. 19 at 10 am. Contributions can be made in Scott's memory to the Youth Symphony of KC or the St. Paul's Food Pantry.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 17, 2019