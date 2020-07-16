Scott James Allan It is with great sorrow we announce that Scott James Allan passed away peacefully on June 22 at the age of 52. Scott was born September 20th, 1967 in Kansas City, Missouri. He married Angela on June 6th, 1992 and had just celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary. He is survived by his parents Dr. Joseph and Kathleen Allan, his wife Angela (Muller) Allan, his daughters Samantha, Sabrina and Alexis Allan, his brother Dr. John Allan and wife Missy, sister Jessica Lunceford and husband Mark, brother Jaime and wife Karrie, sister Elizabeth Sayers and husband Eddie, sister in-law Candice Davis and Jonathan Vanice, as well as his eight nieces and eleven nephews. Scott graduated from Rockhurst High School in 1986 and then continued his college years at The University of Kansas. Graduating in 1990 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Scott spent over 28 years as a leading executive in the reinsurance/insurance industry. Prior to joining the Amynta Group he held key positions with Employers Reinsurance Corporation, Zurich Financial Services and also formed and was CEO of two major offshore reinsurance companies for private equity firms. Scott's passions were spending time with family, cooking up world class meals for family and friends, driving the latest and greatest sports cars and motorcycles while always looking dapper in a style all of his own! Scott picked up tennis later in life and showed he still had some athletic moves left from his grade school and high school athletic days. Somehow in his 52 years on Earth, Scottie was able to squeeze in over 100 years of experiences with his love of life in his family, career and entertaining. He will be missed for his ability to engage others, make them feel at home, listening to us, and providing advice and help when needed. We can keep his spirit alive on Earth by emulating his strengths in how we engage others and always put family first. Due to COVID there will be prayer service at Visitation Catholic Church for immediate family only on Friday, July 17th. We are deeply sorry that everyone cannot attend but please visit the following website to view photos of Scott and his family. www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com
In lieu of flowers the family is suggesting a memorial contribution to Saint Theresa's Academy, 5600 Main Street, Kansas City, MO. 64113, details will be given on website above.