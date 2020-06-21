Sean M. Weisenfels Sean Macrorie Weisenfels, 20, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on June 13, 2020. We are Celebrating Sean's life with a private service. Sean was born on February 8, 2000 in Kansas City, MO. Seans life was too short for those of us who love him. We will miss his sharp wit, intellectual discussions, his perspective on life, death, honor, loyalty, and friendship. His insights showed maturity far beyond his years. He had a passion for reading, a love of animals, wrestling, martial arts, and had a deep respect and admiration for our military. He hoped one day to be worthy to serve. His loyalty to and respect for his friends was unwavering. No matter the degree of his personal success, Sean gave the credit to his friends, his teammates, his instructor, his coach, his teacher, or his boss. May you find the peace for which you searched. Sean is preceded in death by grandfather, Charlie Weisenfels and Don Green. Survived by parents, Tracey and Nip Weisenfels; sister, Katie and Clay Hartman; brother, Jay and Kelly Weisenfels; nieces, and nephews, Zoe, Lucy and George Hartman, Jack and Mary Weisenfels; and many cousins. Grandparents, Carol and Milton Wallace, Marje Green Weisenfels; aunts and uncles, Lisa, Karla and Chuck, Christy and David, Sheri, Chip and Jane, Kurt and Sally, Kaye and Edward. In lieu of flowers, Sean's nieces and nephews, Zoe, Lucy and George Hartman and Jack and Mary Weisenfels have chosen three organizations for donations in his memory. You will find links to these at McGilley State Line Chapel website. Condolences may be left online at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com. Arrangements, McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO. 64145.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 21, 2020.