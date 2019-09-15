Kansas City Star Obituaries
Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
801 Northwest 108th Street
Kansas City, MO 64155
(816) 734-5500
Selden "Brad" Hirni


1941 - 2019
Selden "Brad" Hirni Obituary
Selden "Brad" Hirni Selden "Brad" Hirni, 78, passed away on Sep. 9, 2019. He was born on Aug. 15, 1941 to Clay and Marvel Hirni in KC, MO. Brad graduated from Liberty H.S. in 1959 and William Jewell College in 1963. He began teaching at NKC H.S. and later became a professor at Park College and Webster University. Following his move to Westfield, MA, he begun a career as a marketing director. Brad returned to KC where he managed 17 divisions of Phillips Chemical Co. He was an accomplished speaker, writer, and teacher. In 2014, he was awarded the distinguished Alumni Award from William Jewell College. He was principal of Echo Marketing Consultants and Brad Hirni Int'l. Brad was also a member of KC Inventors Club, MBA Executives, KC Swiss Society, the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity and President of SME in 1980. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, photography, and archery, traveling, motorcycle touring, and playing the guitar and singing with his wife Rosie. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Rosie; sister, Cynthia (Robert) Raines; and sister-in-law Carol (John) Becker. A memorial service will be held in mid-October, date/time TBD. Donations to .
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 15, 2019
