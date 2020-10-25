Selma L. Milum

September 28, 1925 - October 21, 2020

Chillicothe, Missouri - The precious soul of Selma Milum, 95 years, a servant of the Lord slipped peacefully into eternal glory at The Baptist Home in Chillicothe, MO on October 21, 2020.

Selma (nickname Cherie) was born to Dorothy Grove-Orchard and Earl Orchard on September 28, 1925 in Birch Tree, Missouri. Growing up during the Great Depression in the small town of Birch Tree was a good experience. She enjoyed her high school years and was baptized as a young teenager in the Jacks Fork River.

Selma married Navy Pilot Glen V. Milum in 1944 and like many war brides was proud of her husband in uniform. Their first child Glenda Louise was born in 1947, a second baby Sandra Linnell in 1949 and third baby girl, Denise Joyce in 1954. Selma and Glen were married 70 years before his passing in 2015.

Selma's family and church were everything to her. She served the Lord teaching in the Youth Department as well as many years teaching Vacation Bible School at Ruskin Heights Baptist Church in the Kansas City-Hickman Mills community. The couple moved to John Knox Village in Lee's Summit, MO in 1993 where Selma became active in DAR Prairie Chapter in 1997 and also volunteered in the chaplain's office at John Knox Village. Selma's career was Administrative Assistant to Kevin Kast, Vice President Baptist Memorial Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri where she retired after 25 years.

Along with their daughters Selma and Glen's family tree includes 3 grandchildren, Dr. Lon Cullen of Hoover, AL, (Jill), Kamber Stroup-Frost of Belton, MO, and Summer Wiley (Scott) of Lee's Summit, MO and 8 great-grandchildren, Drayton Cullen of Austin, TX (Melanie), Kassidy Cullen of Hoover, AL, Elijah Burchell of Hoover, AL, Isaiah Simmons of Belton, Missouri, Oakley Frost and Harry Frost of Belton, MO and Carter Wainwright and Hope Wiley of Lee's Summit, MO. Selma leaves one brother, Bud Orchard, living with his daughter and son-in-law Holly and Michael Beyer of Blue Springs, MO.

Selma was preceded in death by her daughter Glenda in 2018 and her great grandson Matthew Glen Frost in 2020. Along with her daughters she also leaves 2 sons-in-law, Frank Woodside (Sandra) and Wayne Parsons (Denise). Selma was very close to her nephew Mike Shirley and his wife Kathy of Smithville and will be missed by many loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Selma's passing was at the height of the 2020 Corona Virus pandemic and no family or friends were allowed in the Nursing Home in order to control the virus. However, she had so many friends at The Baptist Home her friends, caretakers and Pastor Steve Mosely were by her side as she stepped into Glory.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests love offerings to The Baptist Home, 500 Baptist Home Lane, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234





