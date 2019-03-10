|
|
Serafina Marie "Sally" Randazzo Serafina Marie "Sally" Randazzo was born in Kansas City Oct. 6, 1917. Sally celebrated her 101st birthday last year. She married John A. Randazzo in 1941 and they had three children: Patti Ann Randazzo (DeLano), John Allan Randazzo, Nancy M. Randazzo (Caviar). They leave six grandchildren: Tom and Michael Caviar; John, Anthony and Sara Randazzo; and Christopher DeLano as well as three great-grandchildren Molly DeLano, Zack and Lucas Randazzo. She is survived by her sister, Mrs. Everett (Carm) Smith of Gladstone.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 10, 2019